CEMA: Looking at new plan to evacuate medical needs patients after Irma

Hurricane Irma may be past but a plan to evacuate and care for those with medical needs apparently created a storm of its own.

Dennis Jones from Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) says he wants to move forward and work on how to best help that population in the next hurricane event.

But it was two weeks ago when a series of emails provided Jones with frustration and concern. It began on September 6 when local hospital officials were notified they would be receiving some of the medical needs evacuees. Officials from St.Joseph’s/Candler responded that Candler was closing and that St. Joseph’s could not take any patients. Then an email from Memorial indicated it could not take patients right away. Jones responded to both emails that it was unfortunate that a plan agreed upon some years back – would not come to fruition.

Shortly after, Memorial (which says it had been dealing with its own issues including evacuating infants and other patients) responded that it did intend to keep its commitment, i.e. an agreement that all three hospitals have with CEMA regarding sheltering these patients during a time of crisis. Memorial ended up taking 18 patients, two more than it expected. And ultimately, St. Joseph’s took in three people later as the storm developed.

Now Jones says it has to be a time to look forward and develop a new plan. “So during Irma we recognized that it presented some challenges with some of the hospitals taking medical needs clients so we’ve already started meeting to address that challenge particularly,” he told us.

Jones says that typically these medical needs patients “have to have the services of a medical center or medical facility so traditionally the hospitals have stepped up.”

He says moving forward, they will consider plans to evacuate more of these patients outside the Chatham County and or the area and will have to rely new kinds of help and support. “For example, for medical needs clients we’ve got to make sure that we have the right transportation resource. Most (patients) require an ambulance in order to evacuate so in the plan prior to Irma our transportation resources were all local because they were going to a local hospital so we could use our local ambulances to transport them from their home to their designated facility. But now with us looking outside of the County in order to shelter the medical needs clients we have to bring in resources from outside the County.”

St. Joseph’s/Candler indicates that it told CEMA back in February that in the case of another hurricane event that it may close Candler. The facility also says that in a storm, it’s priority has to be the safety of patients and staff and if a storm is “strong enough) that medical needs patients would be safer farther away and CEMA needs to coordinate that effort.” (See full statement below.)

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramon Megular, Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Health talked about his facility’s decision to take in 18 patients. “I think that we chose to do what we said we would do and that’s what we should do,” Megular told us.

Dr. Megular said despite some initial confusion that Memorial “made it clear it was not our intent to renege on this agreement. That’s not our style and that’s not the way we do things. So we let Dennis know we were committed to take the people we were supposed to.”

Dr. Megular says the issue of addressing evacuations and or local care for those with medical needs is complicated. First, he says the medical facility isn’t necessary supposed to be admitting these folks. He says they are supposed to arrive with their caregiver as well as their medications and the hospital is designed to be a safe shelter. But Dr. Megular says in a crisis like a storm event, that often does not happen. The caregivers don’t come with the patients and some don’t have their meds. At that point, he says people often have to be admitted. “So the only way you can manage them in a hospital setting is to admit them,” said Megular. “They become in-patients and you have to assign physicians and nurses to take care of them.”

Those patients take place at a time when staff is low because of evacuations due to the storm event. “”So the hospitals have agreed to serve the needs of those patients. If the numbers go up such that we are sheltering a large number of patients here that becomes a problem,” he said.

Dr. Megular said despite problems, he doesn’t think one can assume all medical needs patients could just be taken elsewhere. “I think that all the hospitals have to work together with CEMA to determine which of those patients really can and should be evacuated from the County and which ones it is extremely difficult or impossible to evacuate. So I believe that our responsibility is to be a part of that conversation and to participate along with the other systems in meeting those needs.”

Jones says any new plan will be a “huge logistical issue especailly with this type of frail population.”

Jones says there is currently a Functional Medical Needs Plan in place and “Memorial and St Joe/Candler and many other partners are part of that plan and have been for years. Now we will have to adjust the plan with the challenges that we saw during Irma, but again I think that’s something that we’ll be able to do.”

Statement from St. Joseph’s/Candler:

Based on lessons learned from previous hurricanes, and most recently with Matthew, it became evident to the health care community that it would be best for special needs individuals to be evacuated for their own safety.

Since these individuals are registered with CEMA in advance and are currently living on their own, CEMA is able to prepare and coordinate a safe evacuation to appropriate locations well in advance of a storm.

St. Joseph’s/Candler leadership first brought this possibility to CEMA during the Emergency Support Function Committee team following Matthew.

We brought it up again during a private meeting with CEMA in February to discuss our plan to consolidate operations to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Our priority during a storm is to the safety of our patients and co-workers. If a storm is strong enough, the medical needs patients would be safest farther inland. CEMA is best positioned to coordinate that.

During mandatory evacuations, hospitals are tasked with minimizing the risk to their acute and critical patients, as well as healthcare workers, who are in the hospital already and who cannot be safely evacuated.

Based on the forecast of Hurricane Irma in the days leading up to the evacuation notice, it became very clear that the decision to not accept special needs individuals was the right decision in light of a potential CAT 2 or 3 Hurricane. At that point in time, we finalized the decision to consolidate to one hospital to minimize the number of people in harm’s way. All local hospitals were dealing with the real possibility that we would need to evacuate all critical care patients inland if the storm maintained its strength. We confirmed with CEMA that we would not have the ability to shelter any additional people.

In light of our consolidation down to one hospital, and the limited resources on site, this proved to be a good and safe decision and limited the number of special needs to only those last minute cases, which totaled 3. Considering the serious issues unfolding in Hollywood, Florida, although there are always improvements that can be made, we believe CEMA did an excellent job making sure our citizens got to safe locations.