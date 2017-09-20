Breaking News: Man found shot to death near Masonic Lodge in Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a deceased male near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road in Lady’s Island on Wednesday morning.

According to a report, when they arrived, deputies found that the deceased adult male had sustained at least two gunshot wounds and was victim of an apparent homicide.

Investigators responded and are on-scene processing for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The deceased male has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.