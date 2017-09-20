BCSO seeks to identify three shoplifting suspects

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) seeks to identify three female subjects involved in stealing approximately $800 worth of merchandise on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. two female subjects entered OshKosh BGosh (1414 Fording Island Road), walked to the rear of the store and began looking at items. A subject in a red shirt entered the store shortly after.

The subject in the striped shirt removed a shopping bag from her bra and began filling it with clothes. The third subject also began to put merchandise in a bag she brought with her into the store.

BCSO says the subject in the red shirt stayed in the front of the store and did not make contact with the other two subjects.

But employees at Osh Gosh BGosh were notified by Carters Children’s Store that the subject in the red shirt had just been observed stealing clothes from their store a short time before this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact L/Cpl. B. Kaase at 843-255-3307 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference case #17S204401.

Citizens can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or text the word TIPSC with a message to crimes (274637).

Tipsters may qualify for a reward.