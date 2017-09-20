2 dead in early morning crash in Long County

Lewis Levine Published:
Photo by Lewis Levine

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a double fatality that occurred Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, at the intersection of  Cecil Nobles Highway and Gordon Lane in Long County.

According to Carl Hutchinson with the Georgia State Patrol, at about 6:08 a.m., a pick-up truck traveling along Cecil Nobles Highway may have struck a log in the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and run head-on to a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Both drivers were killed  in the accident.

More to follow as new information on this deadly crash becomes available.

 

