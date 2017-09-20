11 infected, 1 dead from West Nile virus in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State health officials say there have been 11 cases of people infected with the West Nile virus in South Carolina this year.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news release Wednesday that one person died in Anderson County last month.

Human cases were found in Anderson, Beaufort, Greenville, Horry, Richland, Union and York counties.

Mosquitoes spread the virus. It’s also been detected in one horse, 13 birds, and 75 mosquito samples.

Infected animal or mosquito samples have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Colleton, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, and York counties.

DHEC says most people do not have any symptoms. About one in five people infected has a fever and some other symptoms. Fewer than 1 percent of those infected develop meningitis, which can be fatal.