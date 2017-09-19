Woman drives into wall of Liberty County Jail

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville woman damaged a portion of the Liberty County Jail when she accidentally accelerated her car and collided with the structure.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Richard Bell says Rasheeda Labon struck the jailhouse wall around 11:20 a.m. while she was pulling into a parking space.

According to Chief Deputy Jon Long with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle damaged a section of the wall which houses the jail administration manager.

Chief Long says the vehicle cracked the wall causing damage to both sides.

The administrator was sitting at her desk just two feet from the wall when the accident occurred.

For safety reasons, the administrator will have to be relocated. There are currently no estimates on repair costs for the wall.

Bell says Labon was not injured in the accident, however, her vehicle was totaled.

She was not cited for the accident.