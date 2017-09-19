Why pumpkin spice is so addictive

By Published: Updated:

Many people joke about the addictive nature of pumpkin spice during the fall, but there is a scientific basis for those cravings.

The flavor is often associated with the holidays and family, but with a pumpkin spice addiction, there is more involved than just a psychological association.

An assistant professor of psychology says the taste and smell trigger a nostalgic emotional response in the brain.

Combine that with sugar and it’s a bit addictive.

This does not involve the same neural mechanisms involved in drug addiction.

But when it comes to pumpkin spice, the more you consume, the more you want to consume.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s