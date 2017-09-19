Why pumpkin spice is so addictive

Many people joke about the addictive nature of pumpkin spice during the fall, but there is a scientific basis for those cravings.

The flavor is often associated with the holidays and family, but with a pumpkin spice addiction, there is more involved than just a psychological association.

An assistant professor of psychology says the taste and smell trigger a nostalgic emotional response in the brain.

Combine that with sugar and it’s a bit addictive.

This does not involve the same neural mechanisms involved in drug addiction.

But when it comes to pumpkin spice, the more you consume, the more you want to consume.