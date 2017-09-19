What to do right now if you are scared about Equifax security breach

“We’re going to annual credit report dot com,” says Richard Reeve from Consumer Credit Counseling of Savannah.

He’s helping me look up my credit report as I am one of the 143 million Americans whose personal information was reportedly stolen after a data breach at Equifax.

Reeve says for some who have indicated they just plan to freeze their credit – he would advise against that at least initially.

He says the first step should be for all of us to go annualcreditreport.com which is the only government approved free site to use. Reeve says get your credit reports from all three reporting agencies (yes even Equifax.) You should be able to see if there are any unusual things on the report. If there are, you can put a fraud alert on your accounts. He says it’s easy, you do that by going to one of the three credit reporting agencies websites, i.e. Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. And he says you just have do a fraud report once. The agency you choose alerts the other two agencies .

“A fraud alert is free, first of all, don’t pay anything don’t let this be an opportunity for anybody to take money out of your pockets,” Reeve said. “And it’s in effect for 90 days . And you can extend it after that if you see suspicious activity.”

Reeve knows many are worried about all this and with good reason. “So many aspects of our lives whether it’s jobs, insurance, renting..buying anything. are all tied to our credit.”

Reeve says the biggest worry should be your social security number because accounts can be opened in your name if some thief gets ahold of that. He says a credit card can be cancelled and even a bank account that may be compromised can be closed and you can get a new account number.

He understands some people think it would be easier and safer to just freeze their credit, which means even if someone had your social security number hey could not t open anything in your name. But he says there may be some drawbacks to freezing your credit. First, you have to contact all three agencies to do that so it may be more of a hassle. And while Reeve says Equifax is likely not charging you (considering its their breach that started this) that the other two agencies will charge you $3 apiece to freeze your credit. It’s only 6 bucks of course so if you want the freeze, it may be an option for you.

However, Reeve says if you freeze your credit, at some point you may want to “unfreeze” it and that may or may not necessarily be easy. “The problem with that is they give you a PIN number and it’s a permanent freeze. Any time you apply for credit in the future you better have that PIN number because that’s how you thaw it. God knows what happens and how you get access to your own information to apply for credit.”

Reeve does say he believes we can monitor our own credit reports so he does not advise paying a company $20 or more a month to do something he says most of us should be able to do on our own. He says frankly if it came to a choice between paying several hundred dollars per year for credit monitoring or $6 to freeze your credit, he would probably pick freezing credit.

Still, Reeve thinks for most of us, freezing our credit is a drastic option we may not need. He says freezing credit is really for those who have already become victims of identity theft, not just those who are afraid it may happen. “Pull your credit reports,” he says. “Be extra vigilant about checking bank statements, online statements and credit card statements.”