VIDEO: Sinkhole swallows part of Florida home

By Published: Updated:

APOPKA, Fla. (WSAV) – A sinkhole opened up this morning and swallowed part of a home in central Florida.

The Millers, who have lived there for nearly 50 years, scrambled to salvage some of their belongings before the sinkhole grew.

“At 2:30 this morning it really got started. Tearing down really bad,” says Gary Miller, adding “We stayed up all night and watched it.”

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kat Kennedy says the sinkhole measured about 20 feet across and 15 feet deep.

It’s unclear what caused the sinkhole, but the damage is obvious.

“Looks like we’re gonna tear it down,” says Miller, adding, “Have to wait and see what the insurance company says.”

For now, the Millers will be staying with relatives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s