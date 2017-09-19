VIDEO: Sinkhole swallows part of Florida home

Related Coverage Seventh home condemned due to massive Florida sinkhole

APOPKA, Fla. (WSAV) – A sinkhole opened up this morning and swallowed part of a home in central Florida.

The Millers, who have lived there for nearly 50 years, scrambled to salvage some of their belongings before the sinkhole grew.

“At 2:30 this morning it really got started. Tearing down really bad,” says Gary Miller, adding “We stayed up all night and watched it.”

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kat Kennedy says the sinkhole measured about 20 feet across and 15 feet deep.

It’s unclear what caused the sinkhole, but the damage is obvious.

“Looks like we’re gonna tear it down,” says Miller, adding, “Have to wait and see what the insurance company says.”

For now, the Millers will be staying with relatives.