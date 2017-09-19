Video: Company reveals ‘most dangerous celebrities to search online’

If you don’t want to infect your computer, laptop or tablet, you’ll want to take precaution when searching for certain celebrities online.

On Tuesday, McAfee announced its 11th annual list of “the most dangerous celebrities to search online.”

Topping the list is Avril Lavigne–she’s the first female musician to take the number one spot on the list.

Second on the list is Bruno Mars.

McAfee says searches for these famous names are most likely to land consumers on websites that carry viruses or malware.

This year’s list also includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris and Justin Bieber.