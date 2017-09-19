Urban Mentoring Academy of Savannah forges bonds with teens looking for success

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Chatham Metro Police are currently investigation the death of a 16 year-old shot over the weekend.

Jaheim Morris’ death marks the sixth time in 2017. SCMPD reports to date there have been 18 non-life-threatening shootings.

The Urban Mentoring Academy of Savannah is determined to put an end to the ever-growing statistic of crime and gun violence in the city.

“You’re not just battling the streets, you’re battling homes that are dysfunctional, you’re battling schools that are dysfunctional” Founder Tre Singleton said.

Since May 2017, 17 young men have joined the program that meets twice a week at the May Street YMCA. The men, thanks to volunteer mentors, invest two hours in homework, coding, job skills and music.

“It’s keeping me off the streets,” 8th grader Ty Gardner said. “I mean I’ve never gotten in trouble with the law before but if I wasn’t in Urban Mentoring Academy I probably would have been trying new drugs like weed.”

Singleton stresses it’s not all fun, many of the teens consider him to be the big brother or father they’ve never had.

“If you’re gonna bring someone down you’ve gotta bring them right back up. And we bring them up with love,” Singleton said.

Singleton told WSAV the UMA is in need of drivers, volunteers, and vehicles to transport the young men to and from home.

If you would like to volunteer, donate or sign up your child, click here.