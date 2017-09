HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Jasper County Emergency Services advises drivers to avoid Speedway Blvd. (US 17) just north of South Okatie Hwy (315).

Power lines are down across the roadway and all lanes are blocked.

South Okatie Hwy is open for access Speedway Blvd. on the south end of the road closure.

Click here to view our live traffic map.