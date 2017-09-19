The Latest: Officer who shot Georgia Tech student identified

Related Coverage BREAKING: Protest starts following shooting at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on the killing of a Georgia Tech student by campus police and ensuing violence (all times local):

Investigators have released the name of the campus police officer they say fatally shot a Georgia Tech student.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Tuesday that Georgia Tech police Officer Tyler Beck shot 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday night.

The GBI has said officers responded to a 911 call about 11:17 p.m. Saturday and that Beck shot Schultz as the student advanced on officers with a knife and refused commands to put down the knife. Chris Stewart, a lawyer for Schultz’s parents, said Monday that the GBI confirmed to him that Schultz was holding a multipurpose tool and that the knife blade was not out.

The GBI has said Schultz is the one who called 911 to report an armed suspicious person.

Georgia Tech’s president said he believes many of those who engaged in violent protest following a vigil for a student killed by campus police were “outside agitators.”

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. A university spokesman said three people were arrested during a violent protest following a vigil for Schultz Monday night.

In a message to the Georgia Tech community Tuesday, university president G.P. “Bud” Peterson said: “We believe many of them were not part of our Georgia Tech community, but rather outside agitators intent on disrupting the event. They certainly did not honor Scout’s memory nor represent our values by doing so.”

A university spokesman has said protesters damaged a police vehicle, and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Three people arrested during a protest at Georgia Tech following a vigil for a student killed by campus police have been booked into jail.

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. A university spokesman said three people were arrested during a violent protest following a vigil for Schultz Monday night.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan says Vincent Castillenti, of Decatur, faces two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Flanagan says Jacob David Wilson, of Atlanta, faces two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and three counts of criminal trespass.

Flanagan says Andrew Xavier Monden, of Atlanta, faces charges of interference with government property and inciting rioting. Georgia Tech had identified the third person as Cassandra Monden.