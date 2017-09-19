Post-Irma insurance questions? Catastrophe Claims Village can help

(WSAV) — For those who have insurance questions–or need help filing a claim after Irma–there’s an event happening Tuesday morning you need to know about. It’s called the Catastrophe Claims Village and it’s hosted by the Georgia Department of Insurance.

Representatives from the 10 biggest insurance companies here in Georgia will be there to help with anything you need following Irma.

Jay Florence, Georgia Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, said “If people have problems getting in touch with their insurance company, they can come here and get a face-to-face. And it’s really just about making sure people know that we are here to help that we are here to answer questions and that we are here to watch the insurance companies to make sure that they are investing the resources they need to in paying claims to this area.”

The Catastrophe Claims Village will spend one more day in Glynn County on Tuesday at the Home Depot at 200 Altama Connector from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Then the village will move to Chatham County on Wednesday and Thursday. They will be in Savannah at the Home Depot on Abercorn from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.