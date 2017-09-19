Our Hometown: Photos, Memorabilia requested for Carver Village History Round-Up Day

The City of Savannah is documenting and collecting the unique history of Carver Village for preservation in the City’s Archives where it will be available to everyone for future access.

If you have photos or memorabilia related to the neighborhood, bring them to the second History Round-Up Days event at the Carver Village Community Center, 905 Collat Street, Wednesday, September 20th, from 10 am to 3:30pm.

For more information, contact Luciana Spracher at Lspracher@savannahga.gov or call: (912) 651-6411.