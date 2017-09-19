Lowcountry authorities search for missing man

Beaufort County (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who has been missing several days.

We’re told Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. was reported missing by his family Monday, September 18th. They say they have not heard from Jenkins since Saturday, September 16th when he took a friend to dinner.

According to officials, Jenkins dropped off his friend and stated he had to take a friend to Ridgeland. Jenkins has not been heard from since.

Jenkins is about 6’1 in height and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

If you see him, contact Andrew Rice with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3429 or call your local police.