Lookout for flood-damaged cars on the market

SAVANNAH, GA – If you’re in the market for a used-car, there is a hidden hassle down the road that you need to know about.

According to Carfax.com, about half the vehicles damaged by floods will end up back on the market. New research shows that drivers may find themselves behind the wheel of more than 325,000 previously flooded cars. After a hurricane, used-car or independent dealerships will try to pass them off as “good as knew.”

Tim Jean, a mechanic at Dixie Motors, told News 3, “under the hood, of course they can spray it all and hide it all they want, so there’s really nothing you can look for in there.”

However, there are other nooks and crannies that consumers can check to protect themselves:

Under the trunk, lift the compartment and look for your spare tire to check for any water residue

Press down on the carpets to make sure nothing oozes

If you smell mildew inside the car, that’s a clear sign you have a problem

Jean told News 3 that the biggest telltale sign, is if a deal seems too good to be true.

“Right after a hurricane or flood, if you see a great deal, run from it. Because that’s someone trying to sell you something that they can’t fix,” said Jean.

Click here for the list of states reported with the most flood-damaged vehicles.