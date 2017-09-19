Jazz fans flock to Lucas Theatre for debut of Ben Tucker documentary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday night, Sept. 18, was the night the public got to see the documentary about Ben Tucker’s life and legacy.

The Coastal Jazz Association and the Friends of Ben Tucker hosted a gathering at the Lucas Theatre downtown.

A tribute band entertained the crowd before the screening and played Ben’s biggest hits. The documentary is called “In Tune.”

Savannah College of Art and Design film, television and sound students worked on the project for two years.

Tucker is credited with the revival of jazz music in Savannah.

Paula Fogarty, Interim Executive Director, Coastal Jazz Association said, “Jazz in Savannah has had a long history, it started at the same time as jazz commenced in Congo square in New Orleans, and it really goes back to our jazz roots and perpetuating the future of America’s indigenous art form of jazz.”

If you missed Monday’s screening, you’ll have another chance to catch it.

The film has been accepted into the Savannah Film Festival that begins at the end of October.

It has also been picked up by PBS and will be broadcast during Black History Month and will eventually be made into a DVD.