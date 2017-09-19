Irma spurs resurgence in allergy season, mosquito breeding

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – It’s been just over a week since Irma hit the Lowcountry, but many are left dealing with health concerns and irritants from the storm.

Dr. Jaime Lagos says Irma has left a trifecta of troubles for some allergy sufferers.

“The weed pollen has been stirred up to very large levels, and therefore they’re getting a lot more weed pollen,” Dr. Lagos says, “And on top of that, we have a lot more moisture which is causing the mold spores to reproduce at much higher levels.”

Add that to elm pollen, and it can make any post-storm cleanup unbearable.

Mosquitoes are another irritant causing issues after the storm.

According to Drew Jeffers with Clemson Cooperative, the amount of rain, and no frost makes for a resurgence in mosquito breeding.

There have also been seven confirmed human cases of West Nile in South Carolina this year, including one death in Anderson County last month because of the virus.

But getting rid of standing water and loading up on antihistamine can help you get through the next few weeks.

To avoid mosquito bites and breeding around your home, take the following steps:

get rid of any standing water where mosquitoes are likely to breed

keep the grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

wear pants and long sleeves when you are out in the yard for a long period of time

use FDA certified bug repellant