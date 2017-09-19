Hurricane Maria regains extreme Category 5 storm strength

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Maria regains extreme dangerous Category 5 storm strength, after brief drop in intensity.

After pounding Dominica with high winds, Maria weakened slightly to a still extremely dangerous Category 4 major storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Tuesday that top sustained winds had fallen slightly to 155 mph (250 kph). The storm is moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) on a course that threatens other areas of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose continues to move north over the Atlantic, churning up dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast of the United States. That storm was located at 2 a.m. about 395 miles (635 kilometers) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.