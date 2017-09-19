Graham-Cassidy Bill: New push to repeal and replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Senate Republicans are making a new push to repeal and replace Obamacare, but the effort is far from a done deal.

Senator Lindsey Graham says his party has a new plan.

“I’m trying to take the money and power in Washington and send it back closer to the patient,” says Sen. Graham.

He is trying to convince fellow Republicans to support the Graham-Cassidy plan, which would remove the individual mandate to buy insurance.

It would also re-direct Medicaid money to individual states.

The White House sees this as a real opportunity to get health care reform through.

They even sent the Vice President down from New York for just a few hours to try and convince Senators to get on board.

White House aides also say that President Trump is personally lobbying senators.

“We believe we’re gaining momentum here, and senators realize this is our last chance to actually repeal Obamacare,” says Marc Short, White House Legislative Affairs.

McConnell needs 50 votes, plus the Vice President as a tiebreaker to pass the plan. But so far, he doesn’t have enough guaranteed yes votes.

Democrats are not taking any chances. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says he is ready to fight.

“People have gotten healthcare, it’ll be taken away from them, people will know it,” says Schumer, “And we will stand up and beat this bill.”

Republicans are still plotting their next steps, but the Senate will hold at least one hearing on health care next week.