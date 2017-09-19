Florida city official saves dog from alligator

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSAV) – A Florida dog is back home safely after a quick-thinking neighbor saved it from the jaws of an alligator.

Lakeland Florida City Commissioner Bill Read saw his neighbor’s chocolate lab jump into Lake Parker. A few seconds later, an alligator yanked the dog and dragged him underwater.

Read charged into the water, grabbing whatever he could to throw at the alligator.

“I had a rock and a brick. I threw the rock first, hit the alligator in his left side and it kind of snapped violently and tried to bite whatever it was,” Read says, “It slowed it down a little bit so the dog could continue to shore.”

The dog, named Dixie, had a few puncture wounds but will be okay.