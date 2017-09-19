Disaster Unemployment Assistance approved for 5 Georgia counties

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Workers in five Georgia counties may now be eligible for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to compensate for income lost due to Hurricane Irma.

Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties are authorized for DUA benefits, according to State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

“The heavy damage that results from natural disasters often forces businesses to close for repairs, leaving owners and employees without incomes,” Butler says, “These federal unemployment benefits help provide a financial bridge until their incomes resume.”

DUA is a federal program established to help workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a result of a disaster declared by the President.

To apply for DUA after Irma, visit any Georgia Department of Labor career center and file an unemployment insurance claim no later than Thursday, October 19, 2017.

For more information visit the Georgia Department of Labor website here.