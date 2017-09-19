Despite lower burglary reports for Irma, Tybee Island neighbors fear being targets

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – One week after Irma wrecked parts of Tybee Island and Chatham County, neighbors are still cleaning up and adding to already established mounds of debris and damage but with an added stress.

Jason Gause lives with his roommate on Lewis Avenue on Tybee Island. During the storm, Gause told News 3, they took on more than a foot of a water. On Monday blowers and dryer were running constantly to salvage what’s left of their ranch style home. They are choosing to tent outside in their front year to protect the belongings they have left after the storm.

“People are trying to save what they can cause this is all they have,” Gause said.

Gause said on Sunday, the men witnesses two unwelcomed visitors to their yard.

“Right around my truck and just basically start rattlin’, ‘Hey can we take these?’ And I”m like, “No, these have signs on them!”

While the men did not take any items, Gause says the experience was troubling.

“You feel uncomfortable at night when you’re out in the middle of your yard and somebody’s coming through your yard and going through your trash pile,” Gause said.

WSAV spoke to Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman to verify rumor of robberies taking place. Buelterman told News 3 there have been zero reported cases of burglaries surrounding the day leading up to, during, or following Irma. News 3 reached out to the Savannah Metro Police Department to see if there were reports of burglaries elsewhere in the county.

SCMPD reports there have been 49 cases of burglaries reported to law enforcement. This is significantly less than the time surrounding Hurricane Matthew less than a year ago. 2016 reported 184 burglary cases between October 5 and October 12. SCMPD report the drastic drop to “officers’ vigilance and their increased patrols throughout the hurricane,” a spokeswoman for the department wrote to News 3.

Though there is a drop in reported burglaries, Buelterman tells his residents not to let down their guard.

“Be aware that once it’s out there it very well could get taken by somebody else and if you are concerned about anything, I would encourage them to keep it as close to the house as possible,” Buelterman said.

Tybee residents who see anything suspicious are encouraged to call TIPD at 912-786-5600.