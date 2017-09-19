Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants to fire Jewish, Indian lawyers

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Roof, a white supremacist who was sentenced to death in the 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers, has told a federal appeals court he wants to fire his appellate attorneys because one of them is Jewish and the other is Indian. In a handwritten request filed Monday, Sept. 18, with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., Roof wrote that his attorneys' backgrounds are "a barrier to effective communication." (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A white supremacist who was sentenced to death in the 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers has told a federal appeals court he wants to fire his appellate attorneys because one of them is Jewish and the other is Indian.

Dylann Roof filed the handwritten request himself Monday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. Roof further wrote that his attorneys’ backgrounds are “a barrier to effective communication.”

He noted that David Isaac Bruck, who represented him at his federal trial, was also Jewish and that, “His ethnicity was a constant source of conflict even with my constant efforts to look past it.”

In May, Roof asked the same appeals court to overturn his conviction and death sentence for the slayings at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

