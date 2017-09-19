Consumer Report: Experts say ‘now’ is the time to book Thanksgiving travel

In our consumer report for Tuesday: Thanksgiving is still months away, but if you plan to buy a ticket to travel by air, experts say the time to act is now.
Some airlines are already increasing prices for certain itineraries.
According to Farecompare, the most expensive days to fly for the holiday are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.
They also say flying on the actual holiday may be cheapest.
