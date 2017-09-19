BREAKING: 7.1 earthquake hits Mexico City, at least 42 dead

NBC News Published: Updated:

MEXICO CITY (NBC News) – A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico Tuesday, collapsing buildings and trapping an unknown number of people.

The race to rescue those trapped in the rubble is ongoing after Mexican media broadcast images of several collapsed buildings in heavily populated parts of the city.

The extent of the damage is not immediately clear. The governor of the central Mexican state of Morelos says at least 42 people have died.

The quake came just over a week after another major quake shook the country leaving nearly 100 dead.

A civil protection official said that an unspecified number of people were trapped inside various buildings that caught fire in Mexico City.

On this same date in 1985, 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City and killed more than 5,000 people.

Drills were held earlier Tuesday in observance of the anniversary.

