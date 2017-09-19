Baby’s remains found sealed in containers in South Carolina apartment

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a baby, whose remains were found in a South Carolina apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday at the Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road.

The baby’s remains were found in a bedroom in the third-floor apartment of a female resident.

“The landlord was coming down and she was just crying,” says Bianca Jackson, a resident at the complex, “I’m like, ‘Miss Reina, what’s wrong?’ And she was like ‘Bianca, there’s a dead baby up there.”

Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton says the baby was in a sealed container inside of another sealed container for an undetermined amount of time.

“It’s tragic all around,” Morton says.

No charges have been filed at this time. Morton says they are making counseling available to officers investigating the case.

Authorities did not provide the baby’s gender or age.

The Fountain Inn Police Department is investigating the infant’s death along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

“It’s very sad and very difficult for officers and investigators to have to go in and do their job and determine what took place,” says Fountain Inn Police Capt. Michael Hamilton.

The coroner says, “I don’t know what the circumstances are, but it hurts. It hurts real deep to see this child under this type of situation.”

An autopsy was performed this morning. No word yet whether the mother will be charged.