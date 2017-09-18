Witnesses: Man knocked unconscious in brawl in downtown Savannah captured on video

Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s video that’s all over social media. We want to warn you, portions of it may be disturbing.

Seven people are hurt after a late night brawl over the weekend in downtown Savannah.

Witnesses tell News 3, it began as a fight between two men, then it escalated fast. And, dozens of people stood by watching, and capturing it on video. According to witnesses, this ruckus started when a guy threw a cup at a car. Another man got out of his vehicle, and the two got into an argument along West Congress Street. Then, several of their friends jumped in.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the video is the ending. You can see one of the men involved in the fight lying in the middle of the street, apparently unconscious, as dozens of people stood around him.

We took the video to one city leader to get his reaction.

“People are always looking at Savannah, we realize that’s part of the reputation that we have that people look for us for good things. This was something that was not so positive, so of course I think this hurts our brand,” says Alderman Van Johnson with the City of Savannah.

Metro Police say everyone was conscious by the time officers arrived. They say detectives interviewed everyone involved and no one wanted to press charges.