Why some hurricanes linger while other storms die quickly

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer Published:
This image made available by the NOAA-NASA GOES Project shows tropical weather systems Hurricane Norma, left, on the Pacific Ocean side of Mexico; Jose, center, east of Florida; Tropical Depression 15, second from right, north of South America, and Tropical Storm Lee, right, north of eastern Brazil, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. EDT. (NOAA-NASA GOES Project via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – This hurricane season is showing how wild and varied storms’ life cycles can be.

Most seem to be tracked for days while others appear to pop out of nowhere. And some just sit around.

Studies show about four out of five major hurricanes start off Africa. Forecasters for days watched Harvey, Irma, Jose, Lee and now Maria make steady marches west off Africa before they got named.

They need favorable winds, warm water and moist air to get stronger.

Some get strong immediately while others intensify over the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. Some even don’t get their acts together until they cross over the Pacific.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s