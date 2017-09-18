VIDEO: Young immigrants shout down Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.

“We are making sure Nancy Pelosi hears that we don’t need to just fight for “Dreamers,” we don’t need to fight only for DACA recipients. We need to be here for all 11 million undocumented people in the United States and the 3 million people who have already been deported,” one protestor explains.

The Democratic leader was barely able to speak over the chorus of chants Monday, including shouts of “undocumented and unafraid.” At one point, she said, “Just stop it.”

Pelosi is in her home city to call for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

“This isn’t about protecting the people, that would be justification enough,” says Pelosi, “It’s about who we are as America. And we believe that our immigrant community makes us more American and we want comprehensive immigration.”

Trump recently announced plans to halt a program giving them temporary legal status. He’s since held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.

“I’d rather have [comprehensive immigration] of course than just one piece of it, The Dream Bill, but we don’t have that opportunity right now,” Pelosi says.”

The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.