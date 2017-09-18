UPDATE: 16-year-old succumbs to injuries after weekend shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 16-year-old victim of a weekend shooting has succumbed to his injuries.

Jaheim Morris, 16, arrived at a local hospital on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. by private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.