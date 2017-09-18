Resource & job fair this week to aid homeless veterans in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 14th annual Veterans Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Health Fair will be held September 19 at the Savannah Civic Center.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. participants will be offered a hot meal, haircuts, clothing, showers and will have the opportunities for a variety of health screenings.

A Job Fair will also be held on September 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. It is expected that 54 employers will be on site.

Representatives from more than 40 social service agencies will be available to provide information and outreach on a variety of services including housing options, job resources, substance abuse treatment, and access to VA services.

For the second year in a row, health services including dental services from H.C. Lewis Health Center and lung functioning screenings from Armstrong State University’s Respiratory Therapy Department will be available.

The goal of the event is to reach individuals in crisis and connect them with programs and services that will end their homelessness.

Stand Down is intended to serve homeless Veterans, but is open to all individuals and families impacted by homelessness.

The resource and job fair are open to the public.

This event is hosted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, and its Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic, in partnership with Chatham Savannah Authority For The Homeless, Savannah VET Center, Chatham County Sheriff’s Department, Savannah State University, Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia Department of Veterans Services, Goodwill of the Coastal Empire, Salvation Army, and The American Legion.

Click here for more information on Stand Down for Homelessness.