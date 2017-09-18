Our Hometown: Ben Tucker documentary premieres tonight at the Lucas Theatre

He transformed people’s lives through music, community involvement, business, education and philanthropy.
Tonight, join ‘Friends of Ben’ and the Coastal Jazz Association as they present the world premiere of ‘In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story’ at the Lucs Theatre.
The documentary depicts the life and achievements of Savannah’s jazz legend.
There will also be a special performance by the Ben Tucker Tribute Band.
Admission is FREE but get there early!
The music begins at 7 pm.
The film starts at 8 pm.
For more information, visit: coastaljazz.org