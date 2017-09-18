Man struck and killed on Interstate 85 in South Carolina

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – A man has been struck and killed as he tried to cross Interstate 85 in South Carolina and authorities say the driver kept going.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that 26-year-old Damion Kintavis Franklin of Gaffney died shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the road near Gaffney.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver did not stop after hitting Franklin. Troopers are looking for the driver.

Fowler said Franklin died at the scene.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s