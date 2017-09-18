Man struck and killed on Interstate 85 in South Carolina

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – A man has been struck and killed as he tried to cross Interstate 85 in South Carolina and authorities say the driver kept going.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that 26-year-old Damion Kintavis Franklin of Gaffney died shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the road near Gaffney.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver did not stop after hitting Franklin. Troopers are looking for the driver.

Fowler said Franklin died at the scene.