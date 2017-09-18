Food replacement benefits available for SNAP recipients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Step Up Savannah would like SNAP recipients to know that there may be additional benefits available to assist those who lost food during Irma-related power outages.
Individuals wishing to request this assistance need to fill out and submit a DFCS Form 841.
This form can be submitted at the DFCS building (761 Wheaton St, Savannah, GA 31401). You can also email the completed form to povintern@stepupsavannah.org or fax it to 912-401-0341.
If you do not have access to a printer and need to complete the form in person you may come to the Step Up office at 428 Bull Street, Suite 208; M-F between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or one of the partner locations. Click here to find one.
Please note the following:
- These benefits are only for current SNAP recipients who lost power for more than 4 hours and lost food as a result of the power outage. You will not need to verify the power outage – DFCS will verify this information.
- This is time sensitive and needs to be completed within 10 days of the event.
- You need to include your client ID number (found on EBT card) or the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB if you don’t have your client ID number (client ID number is best).