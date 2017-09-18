Food replacement benefits available for SNAP recipients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Step Up Savannah would like SNAP recipients to know that there may be additional benefits available to assist those who lost food during Irma-related power outages.

Individuals wishing to request this assistance need to fill out and submit a DFCS Form 841.

This form can be submitted at the DFCS building (761 Wheaton St, Savannah, GA 31401). You can also email the completed form to povintern@stepupsavannah.org or fax it to 912-401-0341.

If you do not have access to a printer and need to complete the form in person you may come to the Step Up office at 428 Bull Street, Suite 208; M-F between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or one of the partner locations. Click here to find one.

Please note the following:

These benefits are only for current SNAP recipients who lost power for more than 4 hours and lost food as a result of the power outage. You will not need to verify the power outage – DFCS will verify this information. This is time sensitive and needs to be completed within 10 days of the event. You need to include your client ID number (found on EBT card) or the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB if you don’t have your client ID number (client ID number is best).