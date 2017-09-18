Emmys 2017: The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep, SNL & more

(NBC News) Stephen Colbert kicked off the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony on Sunday with a monologue that celebrated — and skewered — many of the night’s nominees.

The late-night funnyman poked fun at U.S. President Donald Trump, recalling a time when Trump, miffed that his reality show, “The Celebrity Apprentice,” never won an Emmy, alleged the award process was rigged.

“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote,” Colbert quipped.

The big moments of the night? ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ won for best drama series and ‘Veep’ took home best comedy series.

And we cannot forget the jaw-dropping moment when Sean Spicer appeared.

