Chatham County students head back to school after Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County students are back to the books today following Tropical Storm Irma.

School buses filled the streets as 38,000 students headed back this morning.

Though there was some debate over where Heard Elementary students would report to class, the school was cleared for use.

There were previous plans to relocate students to the District wing site at 5330 Montgomery Street. There was interior damage and the school district was not sure it would be ready in time.

“We take it very seriously when it comes to making sure that our students and our staff are safe — when they’re in our buildings, when they’re on our buses, and when we’re responsible for providing school nutrition services,” says Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, Deputy Superintendent at SCCPSS.

School buses used during evacuations were also cleaned, sanitized and inspected before they headed out on the road today.