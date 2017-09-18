Pooler, GA – The newest Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pooler featured a former Atlanta Falcon. Keith Brooking stopped by the newest location to meet and greet some of the Falcons faithful. Some fans in line said they waited over a decade to finally meet the former 1st round draft pick.
Brooking Stops By New Dick’s Sporting Goods
Pooler, GA – The newest Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pooler featured a former Atlanta Falcon. Keith Brooking stopped by the newest location to meet and greet some of the Falcons faithful. Some fans in line said they waited over a decade to finally meet the former 1st round draft pick.