BREAKING: Protest starts following shooting at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – Three people have been arrested and two hurt following violent protests at Georgia Tech, Monday night, just two days after a 21-year-old student was shot and killed by police.

We’re told it happened after a candlelight vigil on campus.

A police car was set on fire as dozens marched to the campus police department.

Investigators say Scout Schultz, a 4th year engineering student, was in fact the one who called 9-1-1 Saturday night. Police say multiple suicide notes were found in his dorm room.

“Why did you have to shoot”, asked Scout’s father, Bill Schultz. “That’s the question. I mean, that’s the only question that matters right now, why did you kill my son?”

He said Schultz was also battling depression and had a breakdown a few years ago.

