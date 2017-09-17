Local Assisted Living Center responds to Hollywood, FL incident after Irma

SAVANNAH, GA – Local Assisted Living Center, Buckingham South, spoke to News 3 Sunday after eight patients died at a different nursing home in Hollywood Hills, Florida. This happened after Hurricane Irma knocked out the home’s air conditioning.

The Savannah center had planned on evacuating its staff and more than fifty residents to Summerville, Georgia. However, when Governor Deal lifted the evacuation order, they decided to stay put.

“A lot of families were really upset that we were leaving because they felt their parents were safer really right here in this sturdy structure with the medical attention that we had here,” said Rita Slatus, Owner of Buckingham South.

Sixteen caregivers camped out during the storm to provide assistance to patients. Nurses prepared spreadsheets for patients in wheelchairs, walkers and taking special medications. In case of flooding, caregivers planned for residents and themselves to move up to the second floor of the multi-story building. The facility also had a backup generator for when it lost power.

Some residents, such as 100-year-old Yetta Tureck, left the center with their families during the evacuation order. However, when the center announced it would not be transporting its residents and staff, Tureck came back home.

“My daughter said to me mother, you really want to go home? and I said I certainly do as long as I can I’m coming back,” said Tureck.

Buckingham South even threw a hurricane party to help alleviate their residents’ fears and take their minds off the storm.

Slatus told News 3, “everybody here were singing everyone was having a great time. We had music, we had a guitar player come in, and it was just great fun. As difficult as a crisis is, it brings out the best in people. It brings out that love, that unity, that harmony, that kindness in others, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.”

A number of other homes in Savannah did evacuate for the storm.