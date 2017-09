Wilmington Island — (WSAV)

Savannah Metro Police and Southside Fire were on the scene of a fire at a home on Oemler Loop near Walthour Road.

A woman was burned just before 9:30 pm when a propane grill caught on fire. She was rushed to Memorial Hospital. No word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Two other people were home when the fire happened, they weren’t hurt.