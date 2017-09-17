8 wounded in shooting in South Carolina capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say four men and four women have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina’s capital city.

The Columbia Police Department said on its Twitter page that the shootings occurred Saturday in the city’s Vista entertainment district. Police said that the victims’ conditions ranged from stable to critical.

The police department scheduled a news conference for noon to discuss the incident.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly told local news outlets that officers received a call of shots fired around 2:12 a.m. He said the injuries ranged from “grazes to critically injured,” and that many of those injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance or private vehicle.

The Vista Guild business association said it’s asked all its business owners to provide any video from their security cameras to police.