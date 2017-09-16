Heard Elementary to open Monday

Savannah — (WSAV)

Students at Heard Elementary are to report to class Monday.

The school, located at 414 Lee Boulevard, has been cleared for use and will be operational on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Previous plans to relocate students to the District swing site at 5330 Montgomery Street have been cancelled.

District Maintenance and Operations staff have continued work to ready the Heard facility.

All students will report to school on Monday at the Heard Elementary School facility. The school will be open on its regular operating schedule.