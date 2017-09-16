Construction worker dies after accident at work site

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – Atlanta Fire-Rescue and Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a construction worker.

WXIA-TV reports the incident happened in midtown Atlanta.

The victim was employed with West Point-based Batson-Cook Construction, which also has an office in Atlanta. His name has not been released.

Randy Hall, the company’s president, says there was an equipment accident on the site around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Hall says they’re cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as it investigates.

When asked if the fatal accident involved a crane, Hall said, “What we do know is that there was an equipment matter related to concrete placing operation and that’s all we know at this time.”

Hall says a decision on when to move forward with the building’s construction will be made over the weekend.