Congressman Carter announces Irma victims to receive assistance from FEMA

TYBEE ISLAND, GA – Congressman Buddy Carter toured Tybee Island Saturday to check out the damaged homes from Tropical Storm Irma.

Tybee Island streets look currently in disarray, with destroyed couches, carpets and valuables piled high in front of people’s homes.

The congressman pushed for people in Chatham County to receive individual assistance from FEMA, which will allow people who lost their livelihoods to receive help quickly.

Congressman Buddy Carters said, “we’re going to make sure that everyone is taken care of and do our best to assist everyone and get back to some kind of normalcy.”

Carter also spoke with volunteers from CEMA and United Way, who were going home to home responding to calls from neighbors who needed help.

“When the volunteers called up, it wasn’t a question if it was a question of what time do you want me there, and that just shows the kind of spirit that exists on Tybee Island and in Chatham county,” said Congressman Carter.

Carter also told News 3, he hopes he provided hope to those who just lost everything.

“It’s very disturbing to see so many people who have been impacted, but it’s also very encouraging to see everyone pulling together and working together to help out their neighbors. that’s what makes America great,” said Congressman Carter.

Individuals in Chatham County can register with FEMA the following ways:

Apply online here.

Constituents may call the registration phone number at 1-800-621-2262

If you have a speech disability, hearing loss or use TTY, call 1-800-462-7585

If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362