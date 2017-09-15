Woman, child die in Camden County house fire

WOODBINE, Ga. (WSAV) — Camden County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire at 95 Ben Butler Lane, just south of the City of Woodbine, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:10 a.m.

They report that upon arrival, the two adjoining structures were fully engulfed in flames. As a result of the fire, Myra Bonita Butler, age 52, and six year old, Anthony Green, perished in the blaze.

There were three occupants in the house. The survivor, Marcia Butler, was able to escape the fire. Marcia Butler is the grandmother of Anthony Green.

Myra Butler was Anthony Green’s aunt. Anthony Green’s mother, Brittany Butler currently resides in Valdosta, Georgia.

Both of the adjoining structures are a total loss.

The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s office is the lead investigator of this incident. Kingsland and St. Marys Fire Department also responded to the fire and assisted Camden County Fire/Rescue extinguishing the inferno.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family with any current needs.

The family had been without electricity since Sunday, Sept. 10, as Hurricane Irma approached the area.

The investigation is ongoing by The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office, and Investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.