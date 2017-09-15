VIDEO: 11-year-old Frank mows the White House lawn

Frank Giaccio, Donald Trump
Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., is surprised by President Donald Trump, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, as he mows the lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old was focused on the job at hand and didn't notice the president until he was right next to him. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – A young entrepreneur got a chance to display his landscaping skills at the White House today.

11-year-old Frank Giaccio runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business in falls church Virginia, charging eight dollars for his service.

Earlier this year he wrote a letter to President Trump saying he would cut the grass “at no charge.”

He usually charges a hefty 8 dollars for his service, so the White House took him up on his offer.

This morning Frank got down to business. He mowed the rose garden and didn’t even stop when President Trump approached him.

The president praised his efforts and called him “the future of our country.”

Frank even got a chance to stand behind the podium in the white house briefing room.

No doubt he will put the experience on his resume.

