‘Tybee Strong’ donation drive seeks to help locals affected by Irma

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – This weekend clean up from Hurricane Irma continues across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

On Tybee Island neighbors continue to gut and clean their homes after storm surge flooded several homes. Many told WSAV they had never seen anything like after living on the island for decades.

Jeremy Riberdy calls Tybee home. He chose to ride out Irma on the island. His home suffered severe water damage and he told WSAV he and his daughter are now displaced. Despite his new reality, Riberdy is choosing to help others rather than stay down on his own accord.

He is currently hosting a furniture and general donation drive. People can drop off and pick up items at Calvin’s Bar on Tybee Island.

For more information, check out the Tybee Strong Facebook Page.