Soldier killed in Fort Bragg training was learning demolition

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – A soldier killed during a demolition accident during Green Beret training was learning tasks that included working with explosives.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Friday investigators haven’t told him whether an explosion caused the death of 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts. Bockholt said he did not know the medical condition of the seven other soldiers injured Thursday in what was described as a training exercise involving demolitions.

Dalida was at a stage in the yearlong Special Forces qualification course in which he was learning engineering skills. The Army describes Special Forces engineer sergeants as specialists in demolitions, along with building field fortifications and bridges.

The Army Special Warfare school’s commander says Dalida’s death is a reminder that a soldier’s job is inherently dangerous.